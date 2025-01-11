Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis revealed that Sharad Pawar praised the RSS for exposing the opposition's misleading claims during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Fadnavis also spoke about BJP's mandate, Uddhav Thackeray, and his party's future moves.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after observing how the organisation successfully countered the opposition’s fake narrative during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition had earlier alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aimed to secure 400 seats to amend the Constitution and eliminate reservations, a claim that saffron party leaders acknowledged had negatively impacted their campaign.

Commenting on Pawar’s recent remarks appreciating the RSS, Fadnavis said on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance managed to construct a misleading narrative during the general elections. However, he credited the RSS for its role in exposing the truth.

“When the Assembly elections drew closer, individuals from various walks of life, inspired by the RSS, played a critical role in dismantling this fake narrative. Sharad Pawar Saheb is an astute leader; he must have studied the RSS’s efforts and realised that it is not merely a political entity but a nationalist force. In any competition, it is wise to recognise others’ strengths,” Fadnavis remarked during an interaction with senior editor Vivek Ghalsasi at the Late Vilasji Fadnis Jivhala programme in Nagpur.

The Chief Minister further revealed that when Eknath Shinde was appointed Chief Minister in June 2022, he had requested to be assigned organisational work. However, senior party leaders insisted that he join the government.

Fadnavis also disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised him against operating as an “extra-constitutional authority” in the government.

Responding to a query on who between Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is stricter, Fadnavis explained, “Modi ji is extremely disciplined and unwavering in his principles, while Shah can occasionally be persuaded to make a political decision for convenience. However, Modi ji would never compromise for convenience.”

Reflecting on his decision to serve as Deputy Chief Minister, Fadnavis said it garnered significant praise from party workers and demonstrated his commitment to the BJP’s leadership.

Discussing the 2024 Assembly elections, Fadnavis noted that the BJP’s victory with 132 seats – close to a majority in the 288-member House – was a decisive mandate. According to him, even Shinde readily agreed that the Chief Minister’s post should go to the BJP, ensuring alignment with the public sentiment.

Touching upon Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with him during the legislature’s winter session in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasised his commitment to non-retaliatory politics. He revealed that he had announced he would not engage in “politics of revenge” upon assuming office as Chief Minister, a gesture that was well-received by leaders across parties.

Commenting on the possibility of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP reconciling with the main party, Fadnavis said, “If you analyse the events from 2019 to 2024, you learn never to say never in politics. Anything is possible – Uddhav Thackeray could align with another party, and Ajit Pawar could join us. I am not suggesting this should happen, but it is a possibility.”

Fadnavis described Uddhav Thackeray as a former ally and Raj Thackeray as a current friend, while clarifying that he does not view the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader as an enemy.

When asked if he preferred serving as Chief Minister or BJP national president, Fadnavis said he would willingly accept any role the party assigns him. “My identity is because of the BJP. If the party asks me to stay at home, I will do so without hesitation,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister also praised BJP leader Arun Gujarati for teaching him the importance of patience, which he described as an essential quality in politics alongside the ability to accept criticism.

In a lighter vein, Fadnavis quipped, “I only get angry when I am hungry. If you see me angry, give me something to eat, and my anger will disappear.”

