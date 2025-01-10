Sharad Pawar lauds the RSS for its unwavering commitment to ideology and urges NCP workers to follow a similar path by embracing progressive ideals. He also outlines plans to restructure the party and engage with voters for upcoming elections.

File Pic

Listen to this article Sharad Pawar urges NCP to adopt RSS-like dedication to ideology x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its unwavering commitment to its ideology and called upon his party workers to emulate this level of dedication for progressive ideals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to NCP workers at a meeting in south Mumbai on Thursday, the veteran politician emphasised the importance of building a strong cadre base rooted in the thoughts of progressive leaders such as Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Dr BR Ambedkar, and former Maharashtra stalwart Yashwantrao Chavan.

According to PTI, Pawar acknowledged the loyalty of the RSS cadre, stating, “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has workers who remain steadfast to their ideology without deviation. We, too, must create a cadre committed to the progressive principles upheld by these great leaders.”

Reflecting on the party’s poor performance in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, Pawar admitted that complacency after the success in the Lok Sabha elections had cost the NCP dearly. "We became complacent after our Lok Sabha election success, while the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti took proactive steps to address its shortcomings from the parliamentary polls," he remarked.

The NCP (SP) had performed admirably in the Lok Sabha elections, winning eight out of ten seats it contested in Maharashtra. However, it suffered a significant setback in the November assembly polls, securing only 10 out of nearly 90 seats.

Pawar also highlighted the party’s failure to effectively communicate its contributions towards the upliftment of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), a key voter base. He noted the pressing need for social engineering to bridge caste divides, particularly in Marathwada, a region grappling with the Maratha reservation movement and incidents of caste-based violence.

Pawar cited his own leadership during the Marathwada University renaming controversy as an example, recalling how he engaged with all stakeholders to defuse tensions. “Such efforts of direct engagement and inclusive strategies are essential now,” he stressed.

The NCP (SP) chief announced that 50 per cent of the party’s tickets for upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra would be allotted to fresh faces. Additionally, he hinted at a restructuring of the organisation to revitalise the party and bolster its prospects.

Pawar, who leads the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is a key figure in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. His remarks reflect a determination to rebuild the party’s standing and reinvigorate its appeal among voters.

(With inputs from PTI)