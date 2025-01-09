A Guardian Minister in Maharashtra is a cabinet-level position appointed by the state government to supervise the development of a particular district within the state

Uday Samant. File Pic

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said that the right to appoint the Guardian Minister or any other minister in the state cabinet has been granted to three key leaders of the Mahayuti alliance-- Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, adding that they will soon appoint the Guardian minister in the state cabinet, reported news agency ANI.

"The right to appoint Guardian Minister or any other minister in the cabinet has been given to Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde (Deputy CM), BJP's Devendra Fadnavis (CM) and NCP's Ajit Pawar (Deputy CM). They will soon appoint the Guardian minister," Uday Samant told ANI.

Earlier in December, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant had taken an oath as a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet.

Samant has been serving as the Minister for Industries and the Marathi language in the state of Maharashtra. He is currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ratnagiri.

Back in December 2024, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with 39 other leaders who took the oath as cabinet ministers, including six as state ministers.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Poll results a slap on face of detractors, Shiv Sena growing stronger: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday called the 2024 assembly poll results a slap on the face of his detractors, who he said had also criticised the Election Commission and the Supreme Court.

The Shiv Sena chief was speaking after welcoming several Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders from various parts of the state into his party. Shiv Sena is growing stronger, he said.

The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won 230 of the state's 288 seats in the recently held assembly polls, with Shinde's party bagging 57 seats. His rival Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray won only 20 seats.

Shinde, whose rebellion in the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena split the party and sunk the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2022, called the results a "slap on the face" of those who had believed that the public would side with them.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)