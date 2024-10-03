The state government is making all-out efforts for industrial development in Maharashtra, said Minister Uday Samant during his address at an event in Nashik

Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra received foreign investments worth Rs 75,000 crore in three years, tops country: Industries minister Uday Samant x 00:00

Maharashtra has received foreign investments worth Rs 75,000 crore in the past three years and tops the country in the sector, claimed state industries minister Uday Samant on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government is making all-out efforts for industrial development in Maharashtra, Samant added during his address at an event in Nashik.

"Basic amenities are being provided to industries. In the past three months, the state has received foreign investments worth Rs 75,000 crore and the state tops in the sector," he said.

Gadchiroli in the state's Vidarbha region is being developed as a steel hub, said Samant, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"It is attracting investments worth crores and youths (in Gadchiroli) will get a lot of employment opportunities. A big project will soon come to Nashik district," news agency PTI quoted Samant saying at the event.

Agro-based industries are being encouraged and banks have been instructed to provide loans to small industries as well, he informed. "No industry has moved out of the state. A gems and jewellery park will be established at Mahape in Navi Mumbai soon," Samant further stated.

The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has in the past accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti government of losing out big-ticket projects to other states, particularly Gujarat.

"The state government is committed to the development of the industrial sector. The process of creating basic amenities is being expedited," he said.

Accordingly, various facilities are being provided, said Samant.

"A sum of Rs 13 crore has been approved for sewage management in the Ambad industrial area in Nashik district," Samant said, assuring that the government would resolve the problems of those having units in the Nashik industrial area.

Nashik Member of Parliament Rajabhau Waje and Maharashtra legislator Seema Hiray were among the other prominent persons who attended the event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.