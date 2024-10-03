The existing toll operator will keep collecting the toll for some time until the new operators for toll collection are appointed, officials said

The contracts of the toll operators responsible for the collection of the toll on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway has been terminated, sources from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said on Thursday.

They said that the existing toll operator will keep collecting the toll for some time till the new operators for toll collection are appointed.

In the past, motorists using the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway had complained about the non-maintenance of the Samruddhi stretch, sources said.

An official from MSRDC said, "A termination notice has been issued to the toll operator responsible for collecting tolls on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and Samruddhi Expressway due to multiple instances of negligence regarding road maintenance and other essential tasks. In the case of BWSL, tenders have already been invited for the temporary appointment of a toll collection operator for a three-month period. We have also invited quotations from NHAI pre-qualified bidders for the collection of toll at 26 toll stations along the Samruddhi Expressway for a period of three months on an actual monthly total toll collection charges basis."

The termination notice was sent to Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited on August 16, 2024, by MSRDC.

According to MSRDC officials, the contract for the collection of the toll on BWSL for a period of three years was awarded to the contractor (joint venture) on a toll collection charges basis of 6.49% on actual monthly toll collection.

On August 22, a work order was issued directing the commencement of work with effect from 23.08.2022.

Sources from MSRDC said, "Since the inception of the contract, several non-compliances/breaches regarding the toll collection, maintenance activities, and other terms of the contract have been observed by this office as well as by the Independent Engineer, Shrikhande Consultants Ltd. Through several letters and emails exchanged between the parties, including show-cause notices and letters issued by the Independent Engineer, you were directed to comply with the terms and conditions of the contract. In spite of several emails, letters, and directions issued during multiple meetings, the defaults have continued by the toll operator, which included issues related to toll audit observations, malpractices, maintenance-related activities, and non-operational FASTag lanes."