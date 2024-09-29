Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Badlapur encounter Shiv Sena leaders detained for vandalising burial site

Badlapur encounter: Shiv Sena leaders detained for vandalising burial site

Updated on: 30 September,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Citizens protest against burial of Badlapur accused Akshay Shinde, claiming it hurts sentiments

Badlapur encounter: Shiv Sena leaders detained for vandalising burial site

The locals protesting against the burial; (right) Akshay Shinde buried at the cemetery in Ulhasnagar on Sunday

Listen to this article
Badlapur encounter: Shiv Sena leaders detained for vandalising burial site
x
00:00

Ulhasnagar police detained Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leaders for allegedly vandalising the burial spot of Akshay Shinde on Sunday, the main accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case.


According to a Bombay High Court order, burial procedures for Akshay Shinde had begun at the cemetery in Ulhasnagar Camp 3. However, hundreds of citizens, along with local leaders from Shiv Sena, expressed strong opposition to the burial. The escalating tension prompted authorities to deploy a large police presence to prevent potential unrest.


Shinde faction leaders Rajendra Chaudhary and Bala Shrikhande took an aggressive stance against the burial. Their supporters allegedly filled the burial pit with soil, forcing the administration to postpone the burial ceremony.


According to the leaders of the Shinde faction, Akshay Shinde’s alleged heinous crime hurt the sentiments of Ulhasnagar citizens, and therefore, he should not have been buried in the city.

Many citizens gathered in large numbers at the cemetery and raised slogans in opposition. “There is no place in our city for the burial of someone who committed such a cruel act,” said a local resident said to mid-day.

“The locals and leaders gathered near the cemetery and raised objections over the burial, so we intervened and convinced them not to protest. Some people were detained and later released. As per the court order, Akshay Shinde has been buried here,” said Ulhasnagar DCP Zone 4 Sudhakar Pathare while speaking to mid-day.

After the police intervention, the protest ended, and Akshay Shinde was buried in the cemetery at Ulhasnagar Camp 3.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badlapur bombay high court ulhasnagar mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK