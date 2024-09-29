CCTV cameras must now be HD, and school chiefs are personally liable for checking the footage and reporting safety lapses

The Badlapur sexual assault led to protests across the state over safety concerns at schools. File pic

In response to the sexual assault of two minor girls at a well-known Badlapur school, and the subsequent public outrage, the Maharashtra School Education Department on September 27 issued a modified Government Resolution (GR) that significantly strengthens the safety guidelines for schools previously issued on August 21.

“These safety measures in the modified GR are aimed at strengthening the protection of all students, both girls and boys. This includes the mandatory installation of high-definition CCTV cameras, thorough staff background checks, grievance mechanisms, and the establishment of safety committees at multiple levels. Schools that attempt to cover up safety breaches or fail to comply with the guidelines will face strict disciplinary action,” said an official from the department.

Key changes

The revised GR brings both tighter norms and more stringent punishment for lapses. Schools that fail to comply could face the risk of losing government grants or, in extreme cases, having their recognition revoked.

Now, schools must install only HD CCTV cameras in key areas of the school to ensure clear footage. To ensure compliance, funds from various sources such as the District Annual Plan, Mineral Fund, and the Member of Parliament Fund will be allocated to this purpose.

In addition, headmasters and school management committees (SMCs) are tasked with reviewing the CCTV footage at least three times a week. Any suspicious activity must be reported immediately to local authorities.

Apart from mandatory background checks for non-teaching staff, the new guidelines prioritise hiring female staff for classes from pre-primary to Class VI, offering additional protection for younger students.

Statewide monitoring

A new introduction in the revised GR is the instatement of a State-Level Student Safety Monitoring Committee, headed by senior education officials, which will oversee the progress and implementation of these measures statewide.

To ensure strict compliance, the government has also mandated the formation of student safety committees in every school. These committees, led by the school principal, will include representatives from both the parent and teaching communities.

Other measures

>> Grievance boxes are now mandatory, to allow students to anonymously report any misconduct or safety concerns. School principals will be held personally accountable for monitoring these boxes regularly.

>> The government has introduced a zero-tolerance policy for cover-up attempts. Schools are now required to report any incident involving student safety to the authorities within 24 hours.