Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Body of Badlapur sexual assault accused handed over to police after post mortem

Body of Badlapur sexual assault accused handed over to police after post-mortem

Updated on: 24 September,2024 09:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The Badlapur sexual assault case accused was killed near Mumbra bypass in Thane on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a cop while being ferried in a police vehicle as part of a probe in a case against him on the complaint of his former wife

Body of Badlapur sexual assault accused handed over to police after post-mortem

File pic

Body of Badlapur sexual assault accused handed over to police after post-mortem
The body of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was on Tuesday handed over to the police after post-mortem at the JJ Hospital in south Mumbai, an official said.


Shinde was killed near Mumbra bypass in Thane on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a cop while being ferried in a police vehicle as part of a probe in a case against him on the complaint of his former wife, the official added.


The body of the 24-year-old school sweeper was transferred from Kalwa Civic Hospital in Thane to the state-run JJ Hospital on Tuesday morning for a post-mortem, news agency PTI reported.


"The post-mortem was done according to the guidelines of National Human Rights Commission by a team of five doctors. The body and reports were handed over to Mumbra police around 5 pm on Tuesday," a hospital official said.

Hospital dean Dr Pallavi Saple said the government guidelines to record the video of the post-mortem were followed.

