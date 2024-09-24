The Badlapur sexual assault case accused was killed near Mumbra bypass in Thane on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a cop while being ferried in a police vehicle as part of a probe in a case against him on the complaint of his former wife

The body of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was on Tuesday handed over to the police after post-mortem at the JJ Hospital in south Mumbai, an official said.

Shinde was killed near Mumbra bypass in Thane on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a cop while being ferried in a police vehicle as part of a probe in a case against him on the complaint of his former wife, the official added.

The body of the 24-year-old school sweeper was transferred from Kalwa Civic Hospital in Thane to the state-run JJ Hospital on Tuesday morning for a post-mortem, news agency PTI reported.

"The post-mortem was done according to the guidelines of National Human Rights Commission by a team of five doctors. The body and reports were handed over to Mumbra police around 5 pm on Tuesday," a hospital official said.

Hospital dean Dr Pallavi Saple said the government guidelines to record the video of the post-mortem were followed.

