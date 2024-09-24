Police say he snatched an officer’s revolver in transit, forcing them to fire in retaliation when the van was crossing Mumbra bypass

Security personnel stationed at the civic hospital in Kalwa after Akshay Shinde’s body was brought in following the shooting on Monday. PIC/Rajesh Gupta Pic/By Special Arrangement; (right) Akshay Shinde, the accused

Days after a charge sheet was filed in the Badlapur sexual assault case involving minor girls, the accused, Akshay Shinde, was shot dead by the Thane Crime Branch in an alleged act of self-defence. Shinde’s father, Anna, claimed that the cops were paid to carry out the shootout. He also questioned why no one from the school had been arrested yet, despite the administration being named in the charge sheet.

Officials reported that a Crime Branch team had gone to Taloja Jail to take Shinde into custody for a separate case of unnatural sex, based on a complaint from his ex-wife. The FIR was registered by Badlapur police following an SIT investigation into the minor’s sexual assault case, which included a statement from Shinde’s ex-wife.

According to sources, a team from Crime Branch Unit 1, Thane, arrived at Taloja Jail with a court-issued warrant to take Shinde into custody. After completing the necessary formalities, they escorted him to a police vehicle around 5.30 pm Along with Shinde, 12 police personnel were present in the van. While en route to the Thane Crime Branch, Shinde allegedly snatched a service pistol from API More and fired three rounds at the police personnel near the Mumbra Bypass. He shot into the air and at officers.

One bullet hit API Nilesh More in the left thigh. In self-defence, another officer PI Sanjay Shinde fired a round at Shinde, critically injuring him. The incident occurred between 6.00 pm and 6.15 pm. Both Shinde and API More were rushed to Kalwa Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Civic Hospital, where Shinde was declared brought dead and will be transferred to JJ hospital for a postmortem. API More and the other injured personnel were referred to Jupiter hospital, Thane for further treatment.

“In self-defence, our officer fired at him, causing critical injuries,” said Ashutosh Dumbre, commissioner of Thane police.

The entire incident occurred inside the police vehicle, raising questions about how Shinde accessed the firearm and managed to fire it. Another concern is why Shinde’s hands were not cuffed, given the severity of the case. Doctors at Kalwa civic hospital refrained from detailing his injuries. “He was brought dead due to a bullet injury,” said Dr Rakesh Barot, dean of Kalwa civic hospital.

Shinde reportedly sustained two bullet injuries: one to the left side of his head and another near his chin. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. During the scuffle, one officer, API Nilesh More, was injured and is being treated at Jupiter hospital. Two constables, who reported chest pain after the incident, are being treated at Kalwa civic hospital.

Shinde’s father, Anna Shinde, en route to Kalwa civic hospital after learning of his son’s death, claimed, “Someone paid the cops to kill my son. The charge sheet was only just filed, and the court proceedings hadn’t even started. The shootout sounds very suspicious.”

He added, “The school administration is also implicated in this case, yet no action has been taken against them. Meanwhile, the cops have killed my son. His death must be investigated.”

Sangita Chendavankar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president from Badlapur, who spearheaded the protests over the case, said, “The case was moving through the courts, and it could have taken years for a conviction. But we are happy with today’s outcome. While we don’t know all the details yet, we are relieved that Akshay Shinde is dead. The victim’s family has endured much suffering, repeatedly giving statements to various agencies. Protesting families, too, faced harassment, with some being booked and detained.”

The Thane police have formed SIT to probe death of Akshay Shinde. According to sources, Shinde was accompanied by four police men from Taloja identified as PI Sanjay Shinde, API Nilesh More and two constables. Whereas sources from Taloja prison have told mid-day that around 12 police men from Thane Crime Branch came to take his custody.

The two minors were allegedly abused in the school toilet in Badlapur on August 12. The accused was arrested on August 17.

Sources in the police department have stated that, in such cases, a magisterial inquiry should be conducted under Section 176 of the CrPC (Inquiry by Magistrate into Cause of Death). “There is another question: if this is to be considered a custodial death, then ideally the state CID should investigate. However, if it is deemed self-defence, the local Crime Branch or the police under the SIT can probe the matter,” said a senior officer of the state police, speaking anonymously.

Kin refuses to accept body

Akshay Shinde’s family at Kalwa hospital has refused to claim his body, alleging that it was a cold-blooded murder by the police in collusion with the government. They asserted that he would never have fired at the police, as he didn’t know how to use a pistol and his hands would shake. His mother mentioned that they met him today at Taloja Jail between 3.30 pm and 4.00 pm. During the visit, he spoke of mental torture by the police and asked when she would bring him out of prison.

LawyerSpeak

Senior advocate Sujay Kantawala stated, “The Thane police cannot investigate their own case, nor can they serve as judges in a situation under scrutiny. A separate agency, such as the State CID, should handle such cases in Maharashtra. While we all seek the harshest punishment for the accused, this is not the appropriate way to handle the matter.”

Political tu-tu main-main

Opposition parties have questioned the death of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused.

Congress leader and ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan told a news channel that the incident had raised many doubts. He wondered whether the accused was executed to protect the real culprits in the sexual assault case. “First, the police said the accused attempted suicide. Later, they said they fired at him in self-defence. This is laughable,” he said.

Opposition leader in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar demanded a judicial inquiry in the suspected killing. “We will see this to its logical end and petition the governor for a judicial inquiry,” he added.

CM Eknath Shinde decried the Opposition’s stance of siding with the accused. “The Opposition’s comments are unfortunate. They should have thought about the injured police officers, too. But they are scared because they see defeat in the elections. It is out of this fear that they are levelling such baseless charges,” said Shinde, adding, “It is the same Opposition that had demanded capital punishment for the accused in the case.”

Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the police opened fire at the accused in self-defence. He concurred with the CM’s views about the Opposition’s charges.