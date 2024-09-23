According to sources, he allegedly snatched weapon from the police team and fired one of the officer who had got injuries and in retaliation he was shot by police and seriously injured in the incident. He was later shifted to a hospital

Akshay Shinde in police custody. File Pic/Navneet Barate

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault case accused injured in police 'retaliatory' firing in Thane x 00:00

The Badlapur sexual assault case accused, Akshay Shinde, was injured in police 'retaliatory' firing in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Shinde allegedly snatched weapon from the police team and fired one of the officer who had got injuries and in retaliation he was shot by police and seriously injured in the incident. He was later shifted to a hospital.

The incident was confirmed by Thane Police Commissioner.

The police said that Badlapur police officers had visited to Taloja Jail to take custody of him in a fresh case filed by his ex-wife. At around 6:30 pm, as the police team approached the Mumbra bypass, he allegedly grabbed a weapon from one of the constables and shot him. In response, another police officer opened fire on the man, critically injuring him.

Sources from Taloja Jail said that Shinde was taken by Badlapur crime branch from Taloja at around 5:30 pm.

Further details are awaited.