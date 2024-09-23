Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault case accused injured in police 'retaliatory' firing in Thane

Updated on: 23 September,2024 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

According to sources, he allegedly snatched weapon from the police team and fired one of the officer who had got injuries and in retaliation he was shot by police and seriously injured in the incident. He was later shifted to a hospital

Badlapur sexual assault case accused injured in police 'retaliatory' firing in Thane

Akshay Shinde in police custody. File Pic/Navneet Barate

Badlapur sexual assault case accused injured in police 'retaliatory' firing in Thane
The Badlapur sexual assault case accused, Akshay Shinde, was injured in police 'retaliatory' firing in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Monday. 


According to sources, Shinde allegedly snatched weapon from the police team and fired one of the officer who had got injuries and in retaliation he was shot by police and seriously injured in the incident. He was later shifted to a hospital.



The incident was confirmed by Thane Police Commissioner.


The police said that Badlapur police officers had visited to Taloja Jail to take custody of him in a fresh case filed by his ex-wife. At around 6:30 pm, as the police team approached the Mumbra bypass, he allegedly grabbed a weapon from one of the constables and shot him. In response, another police officer opened fire on the man, critically injuring him.

Sources from Taloja Jail said that Shinde was taken by Badlapur crime branch from Taloja at around 5:30 pm.

Further details are awaited.

