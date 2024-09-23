An official said that the exact reason behind the mother’s extreme step is yet not known, but police officials are conducting further inquiries to understand the circumstances that led to the incident

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman kills 2-year-old daughter before hanging self in Dombivli x 00:00

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old woman allegedly killed her 2-year-old daughter before hanging herself in Dombivli area of Thane district in Maharashtra, the officials said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident took place at posh neighbourhood in Dombivli, where the woman identified as Pooja Rahul Sapkal (29) allegedly took the life of her 2-year-old daughter before killing herself by hanging.

The Manpada Police in Dombivali are investigating the matter further to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step.

According to the preliminary police investigation, Pooja allegedly smothered her daughter to death by using a pillow while she was in the living room of their flat.

She then proceeded to hang herself, taking her own life.

The incident came to light when local authorities were alerted, and a team from the Manpada police station rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the lifeless bodies of both the mother and child.

Officers have conducted a preliminary investigation and registered the case.

An official said that the exact reason behind the mother’s extreme step is yet not known, but police officials are conducting further inquiries to understand the circumstances that led to the incident.