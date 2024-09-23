Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Woman kills 2 year old daughter before hanging self in Dombivli

Maharashtra: Woman kills 2-year-old daughter before hanging self in Dombivli

Updated on: 23 September,2024 06:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

An official said that the exact reason behind the mother’s extreme step is yet not known, but police officials are conducting further inquiries to understand the circumstances that led to the incident

Maharashtra: Woman kills 2-year-old daughter before hanging self in Dombivli

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Woman kills 2-year-old daughter before hanging self in Dombivli
x
00:00

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old woman allegedly killed her 2-year-old daughter before hanging herself in Dombivli area of Thane district in Maharashtra, the officials said on Monday.


According to the police, the incident took place at posh neighbourhood in Dombivli, where the woman identified as Pooja Rahul Sapkal (29) allegedly took the life of her 2-year-old daughter before killing herself by hanging.



The Manpada Police in Dombivali are investigating the matter further to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step.


According to the preliminary police investigation, Pooja allegedly smothered her daughter to death by using a pillow while she was in the living room of their flat. 

She then proceeded to hang herself, taking her own life.

The incident came to light when local authorities were alerted, and a team from the Manpada police station rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the lifeless bodies of both the mother and child.

Officers have conducted a preliminary investigation and registered the case.

An official said that the exact reason behind the mother’s extreme step is yet not known, but police officials are conducting further inquiries to understand the circumstances that led to the incident.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dombivli thane crime Crime News mumbai crime news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK