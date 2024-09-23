Badlapur sexual assault case: Accused Akshay Shinde dead, says hospital

Shinde was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a firing incident, the police sources said

Senior police officials at the hospital on Monday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Akshay Shinde, the Badlapur sexual assault case accused has died in the police 'retaliatory' firing incident, the hospital said on Monday evening.

The accused sustained two bullet injuries--one on his head and another near his chin.

The dean of the Kalwa civic hospital Dr Rakesh Barot said, "He was brought dead to the hospital."

Three cops were injured in the incident. One of the cops was shifted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane and two others are admitted at Kalwa civic hospital.

Sources said that Shinde allegedly snatched weapon from the police team and fired one of the officer who had got injuries and in retaliation he was shot by police and seriously injured in the incident. He was later shifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

According to the police, the police officers had visited to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai to take his custody in a fresh case filed by his ex-wife. As the police team reached near the Mumbra bypass, he allegedly grabbed a weapon from one of the cops and opened fire. In response, a police officer opened fire at him which critically injured Shinde.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, while talking to the press after an event said that API Nilesh More was also injured in the incident and he is admitted to the hospital.

CM Eknath Shinde said that a fresh case was filed against Akshay Shinde by his ex- wife and the police had taken his custody in that case for further investigations. While he was being transported by the police, he opened fire on the police party and in retaliation the police shot him.

"He was shifted to the hospital by the police," CM Eknath Shinde said.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the home department portfolio also spoke to the press during an event in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said that the ex-wife of the accused had filed a sexual assault complaint against him for which the police had taken his custody. The police fired at him in its defence when he opened fire at the cops.