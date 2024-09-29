Turned away from Badlapur and Ambarnath by residents, they will now search Dombivli, Thane

Akshay Shinde’s parents moved the High Court last week to request assistance in searching for a burial plot for him. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde x 00:00

The police may have assured the Bombay High Court that they will soon find a burial sport for Badlapur school sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, but this is easier said than done. Wherever the authorities and the family went to search for a burial plot for Shinde, who was killed in an alleged police encounter on September 23, they were met with opposition from local residents.

They were turned away from the burial grounds in Badlapur, and faced resistance from residents in Ambarnath as well. The authorities now intend to expand their search to Dombivli and Thane as well. Sources close to the family said it’s possible the parents are insisting on burial so that they have the option of exhumation later if any questions arise during the ongoing investigation of Shinde’s killing.

A senior officer from Thane police told mid-day, “We are searching for a spot for the burial, and are in constant communication with local bodies to coordinate for this. But we yet to find a place.” Maruti Gaikwad, Chief Officer (CO) at the Kulgaon Badlapur municipal council, said, “We had received a request from the police for a burial plot. We showed them a list of burial places in our jurisdiction. Once they make a decision, further steps will be taken accordingly.”

On the other hand, Prashant Rasal, CO at Ambarnath Municipal Council, said, “We haven’t received any request or letter on this from the police or any other authorities. Shinde lived in Badlapur, so the local body there must make the arrangements.”