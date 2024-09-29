Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: GR puts onus for students’ safety on school heads
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Won’t let Byculla, Versova seats go, say Congress leaders
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished
Maharashtra: Ayurveda students from state get relief for PG
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Badlapur encounter Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde

Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde

Updated on: 29 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Turned away from Badlapur and Ambarnath by residents, they will now search Dombivli, Thane

Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde

Akshay Shinde’s parents moved the High Court last week to request assistance in searching for a burial plot for him. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
x
00:00

The police may have assured the Bombay High Court that they will soon find a burial sport for Badlapur school sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, but this is easier said than done. Wherever the authorities and the family went to search for a burial plot for Shinde, who was killed in an alleged police encounter on September 23, they were met with opposition from local residents.


They were turned away from the burial grounds in Badlapur, and faced resistance from residents in Ambarnath as well. The authorities now intend to expand their search to Dombivli and Thane as well. Sources close to the family said it’s possible the parents are insisting on burial so that they have the option of exhumation later if any questions arise during the ongoing investigation of Shinde’s killing.


A senior officer from Thane police told mid-day, “We are searching for a spot for the burial, and are in constant communication with local bodies to coordinate for this. But we yet to find a place.” Maruti Gaikwad, Chief Officer (CO) at the Kulgaon Badlapur municipal council, said, “We had received a request from the police for a burial plot. We showed them a list of burial places in our jurisdiction. Once they make a decision, further steps will be taken accordingly.” 


On the other hand, Prashant Rasal, CO at Ambarnath Municipal Council, said, “We haven’t received any request or letter on this from the police or any other authorities. Shinde lived in Badlapur, so the local body there must make the arrangements.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bombay high court badlapur mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK