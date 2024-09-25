Badlapur encounter: ‘How are there blood spots on the road’

The CID team visited Jupiter Hospital and the spot where the shooting occurred to establish if the encounter was genuine or staged

Akshay Shinde’s body is brought to JJ hospital for post-mortem on September 25. File pic/PTI

The State Crime Investigation Department (CID) visited the Mumbra police station yesterday to gather documents related to the ongoing investigation into the alleged encounter involving Akshay Shinde and the police.

A superintendent of police from the State CID led the team that visited the police station. The team is attempting to determine whether the encounter was genuine or staged.

The CID team, along with officials from the Mumbra police station, also visited Jupiter Hospital to record statements from the police officers including Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde, who claims he shot Akshay Shinde in self-defence. The team also recorded the statement of the doctors treating injured police officer API Nilesh More and took documents related to his treatment.

The CID discovered blood spots on Mumbra Bypass road, which has become a key piece of evidence.

Sources revealed that the presence of what appear to be blood spots on Mumbra Bypass has raised questions among investigators. “If the incident took place inside the police van, how are there blood spots on the road?” an officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. “We are investigating whether the spots are indeed blood or paint, or something else,” the officer added. Following the alleged encounter, Mumbra police registered a case of attempted murder against Akshay Shinde under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita 2023. After his death, an accidental death report was filed. However, after suspicions arose regarding Shinde's death, the State CID took over the case on Wednesday, seizing all relevant documents from Mumbra police.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, have raised concerns about the trustees of the school implicated in the Badlapur sexual assault case. Although the trustees have been booked by the special investigating team, they remain absconding. Senior Thane police officials have confirmed that they had been searching for the trustees, but no arrests had been made.

“Our teams have been busy with police duties related to festivals and law and order situations. We are searching for them and will soon locate them,” an official stated.

Another officer explained that in many cases where the potential imprisonment is less than seven years, the police have the authority to grant bail. “However, in this case, we are actively searching for the suspects,” the officer added.