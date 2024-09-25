The State CID officials along with Mumbra police reached the Jupiter Hospital after collecting the documents and case papers from the Mumbra police station

Akshay Shinde in police custody. File Pic/Navneet Barate

The state CID team has began investigations into the Akshay Shinde encounter case and on Wednesday the reached Jupiter Hospital in Thane to record statements of the police officials involved in the shootout, officials said.

Sources said that the state CID team visited the Jupiter Hospital to record statement of Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde and Assistant Police Inspector (API) Nilesh More who were involved in the shootout.

In the ongoing investigation of Akshay Shinde's alleged self-defence encounter, Thane police had earlier said that it transferred the case to the state CID for further inquiry.

The Thane police have also notified the State CID, the National Human Rights Commission, ACS Home, the judicial magistrate, and the director general of police about the alleged encounter.

The Thane police have registered a case against Akshay Shinde for allegedly attacking the police after a complaint was lodged at the Mumbra police station regarding the incident.

The Mumbra police have filed Charges under Section 262 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension), Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), and Section 109 (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, along with Sections of the Arms Act.

The police said that the attack occurred on Mumbra Bypass Road, near the staircase of Mumbra Devi Mandir.

Meanwhile, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has also been registered at the Mumbra police station.

Following the incident, Akshay Shinde was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, where he was declared dead by the doctors. His body was later shifted to the J J Hospital for a post-mortem.