Badlapur encounter Police must clarify what exactly happened Bombay HC seeks details of shootout from cops

Badlapur encounter: 'Police must clarify what exactly happened,' Bombay HC seeks details of shootout from cops

Updated on: 25 September,2024 01:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two toddlers in a Badlapur school, was shot dead by the police on Monday evening

Badlapur encounter: 'Police must clarify what exactly happened,' Bombay HC seeks details of shootout from cops

Accused Akshay Shinde/ File Photo/ Navneet Barhate

Badlapur encounter: 'Police must clarify what exactly happened,' Bombay HC seeks details of shootout from cops
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday told the police that they must "clarify what exactly happened" during the Badlapur encounter. "It’s hard to believe. It takes strength to pull the slider. We are not creating doubt, but the police must clarify what exactly happened," the court said after the public prosecutor, while giving a timeline of the events surrounding the Badlapur encounter, said that the deceased had taken out the service gun of an assistant police inspector. 


Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two toddlers in a Badlapur school, was shot dead by the police on Monday evening. While the police maintained that he was shot in self-defence, his family suspected foul play and filed a petition in the HC seeking a probe into his death.


While hearing the case, the HC on Wednesday questioned that despite four police officers being present, why could they not overpower "an untrained accused in the use of a firearm". It also questioned why Akshay Shinde was shot in the head and not in the leg. "This is difficult to accept and cannot be classified as an encounter," the court said. 


"You should have overpowered him. Instead, you shot him in the head," the court told cops. It further directed them to file a cross FIR based on a complaint filed by Akshay Shinde's father. 

The court has also requested handwashing samples from all officers involved and enquired whether they were taken. Furthermore, the court demanded information on whether Akshay Shinde was shot from a distance or at point-blank range. It said that the post-mortem report indicates that he was shot from point-blank range. 

The court noted that it seeks an unbiased investigation, emphasising that, while it does not dispute the police's involvement, it wants to know the truth.

The HC, during the hearing on the Badlapur encounter, ordered the preservation of all CCTV footage from the prison from the time Akshay Shinde was taken to court and subsequently to the hospital. 

The next hearing in the case will be on Thursday, October 3. 

