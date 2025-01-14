Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic police want food delivery apps to blacklist errant e-bike delivery men
Mumbai: Residents left choking and gasping after builder explodes dust bomb in Andheri
Torres investment scam: Lab tests confirm jewels presented to investors were fake
Mumbai: Wet-lease workers’ protest impacts 210 BEST bus services
Mumbai: Woman who obtained BMC job with fake documents gets bail
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Beed sarpanch murder Walmik Karads mother protests in Beed demands his release

Beed sarpanch murder: Walmik Karad’s mother protests in Beed, demands his release

Updated on: 14 January,2025 12:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Parubai Karad, mother of Walmik Karad, protested outside Parli police station in Beed, demanding her son’s release in an extortion case linked to a sarpanch’s murder.

Beed sarpanch murder: Walmik Karad’s mother protests in Beed, demands his release

File Pic

Listen to this article
Beed sarpanch murder: Walmik Karad’s mother protests in Beed, demands his release
x
00:00

Parubai Karad, mother of extortion case accused Walmik Karad, staged a protest outside the Parli police station in Beed district on Tuesday, demanding her son's release and claiming his innocence. Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested on 31 December 2024, in connection with an extortion case tied to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village.


According to PTI reports, Parubai Karad vocally asserted her son’s innocence, stating, "My son has not done anything, and he should be released. Even if my life ends, I will not get up from here." The protest witnessed the participation of approximately 50 of Walmik Karad’s supporters, who gathered in solidarity outside the police station.


When questioned about the allegations against her son, Parubai dismissed them as fabricated, saying, "I don’t know who is doing this, but this is all fake." She further accused BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and NCP (SP) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar of falsely implicating her son and demanded their arrest.


As per PTI, the police station in-charge at Parli declined to comment on the matter.

The case revolves around the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, who was abducted, tortured, and killed on 9 December 2024. Preliminary investigations suggest that Deshmukh had attempted to thwart an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm operating a windmill project in the region.

The Kej police have so far apprehended seven individuals in connection with the murder, while another suspect remains at large. Karad’s arrest pertains specifically to the extortion case linked to this incident. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased sarpanch has called for Karad to be charged with murder, intensifying the demand for further legal action.

(With inputs from PTI) 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

beed mumbai news mumbai mumbai crime news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK