Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody under MCOCA in connection with a Rs 2 crore extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

A close aide of Maharashtra’s NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, Walmik Karad, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with a ₹2 crore extortion case related to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

Karad, who had surrendered to the Pune police on December 31, was initially remanded to 14-day police custody. On Tuesday, he was transferred from Beed and presented before the Kej court in Beed district, which ordered his judicial custody. According to officials, Karad has been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The extortion case and murder are linked to the abduction and killing of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej tehsil. Deshmukh was reportedly targeted after he opposed an extortion attempt involving Rs 2 crore, allegedly demanded from a windmill company operating in the region. Deshmukh’s brutal killing on December 9 sparked outrage in the area, with his family demanding justice and a thorough investigation.

Santosh Deshmukh’s brother, Dhananjay Deshmukh, held a protest in Massajog village on Monday, urging authorities to invoke MCOCA against Karad. The demand was met after evidence and details surrounding the case were scrutinised, police said.

Before surrendering to the police, Karad released a video on social media in which he alleged that the accusations against him were politically motivated. He claimed he was being linked to the case as part of a vendetta. The police are currently investigating the allegations and are examining evidence, including digital trails and other records.

The case has drawn significant attention due to Karad’s close association with NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. The opposition has also called for greater transparency and accountability in the matter, given the political links.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, under which Karad has been booked, is generally invoked in cases involving organised criminal activities. The court’s decision to remand Karad to judicial custody is seen as a critical step in the investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)