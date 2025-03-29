"From tomorrow, the holy festival of Navratri will start. A large number of Hindu devotees will observe fast and worship the goddess. In such a situation, Shawarma stalls are open on the roads in Mumbai, and non-veg is sold there. This is hurting Hindu sentiments," the Shiv Sena leader said

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam. Pic/X

Listen to this article Sanjay Nirupam urges Mumbai Police to shut shawarma stalls for Navratri x 00:00

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has urged the Mumbai Police to shut down the street-side Shawarma and other non-vegetarian food stalls during Navratri, stating that their sale hurts Hindu sentiments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the issue, the former Member of Parliament (MP) said, "From tomorrow [Sunday], the holy festival of Navratri will start. A large number of Hindu devotees will observe fast and worship the goddess. In such a situation, Shawarma stalls are open on the roads in Mumbai, and non-veg is sold there. This is hurting Hindu sentiments."



He claimed that there are over 250 Shawarma stalls in Andheri East alone and announced that he, along with his party members, would approach the MIDC Police Station to demand action against street vendors selling non-vegetarian food during Navratri.



"Today, we are going to MIDC PS against this and requesting the police to shut down the shops selling non-veg on the streets at least during the days of Navratri," he stated, according to ANI.



Nirupam clarified that his demand does not apply to restaurants operating indoors but only to street vendors.



"Someone selling non-veg in a closed restaurant, they can do it, but selling non-veg on the streets during Navratri days definitely hurts the sentiments of Hindus," he added, according to ANI.

Opposition trying to mislead Muslim community on Waqf Bill: Milind Deora

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena lawmaker Milind Deora attacked the Opposition parties on Saturday for trying to "mislead the Muslim community" on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and urged the community to trust that the Central Government would be initiating reforms which would benefit them and their children.



"We have to understand that when it comes to the issue of Waqf, that whenever there is an issue that relates to a particular community, there are certain people who try to mislead the community that the government is doing something against them," Milind Deora told ANI.



"I will only urge my Muslim brothers and sisters, while I wish them Eid in advance, I would urge them not to fall into the trap of these people who only want to use them as a vote banks to join the mainstream, trust the government, initiate reforms which will benefit them and their children in the long run," he said.



The former Union Minister's comments came days after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed changes to the Waqf Board. The board has urged protestors to wear a black arm band as a symbol to oppose the bill.

(With ANI inputs)