Updated on: 20 March,2025 04:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Massive fire breaks out at structure in New Industrial Estate in Mumbai's Andheri, fire-fighting operations underway

So far no injuries has been reported in the incident. Representational Pic/File

A massive fire broke out at the New Industrial Estate in Andheri east area of Mumbai, the civic officials said on Thursday.


The fire was confined to a a ground-plus-two-storey structure in Shanti Nagar area on Mahakali Caves Road near Giriraj Industrial in Andheri East area of Mumbai, a civic body statement said.


It said that the incident was reported at approximately 1:56 pm and following the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot.


The blaze was classified as Level-III (major) by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

According to the official statement, the affected area measures around 500x1000 square feet where the firefighting has been underway.

"A total of 10 Fire Engines (FE), 02 Water Tankers (MWT), 08 Jetting Tankers (JT), 01 Water Tender (WT), 02 Advanced Water Tankers (AWTT), 01 Chemical Pumper (CP), 1 Breathing Apparatus Van (BAV), and 108 Ambulance have been deployed to the spot, it said.

So far no injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

