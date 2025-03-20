A fire broke out on the 17th floor of Sai Sapphire Building in Powai on Thursday morning. Firefighters controlled the blaze without any reported casualties

Representational Pic

A fire broke out at Sai Sapphire Building near Gopal Sharma International School in Powai on Thursday morning, officials said. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire was reported at 9:34 am, and a Level 1 fire call was declared at 9:58 am. The fire broke out in the duct on the 17th floor of the G+24 structure.

Emergency response teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, 108 ambulance services, and staff from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), were promptly mobilised to the scene. The concerned electricity distribution company was also alerted to assess any electrical hazards and ensure the power supply was managed safely.

In a similar incident from 2024, a major fire broke out in a slum in Powai, Mumbai, but no casualties were reported, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire erupted at around 11:19 am at a slum located on 90 Feet Road near Hiranandani in Powai. The blaze affected 12 to 15 hutments, the civic body stated. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded swiftly, and the fire was extinguished by 12:33 pm.

"The fire was brought under control using two high-pressure lines, one small line, and one big hose line," the BMC said. Alongside the fire brigade, local ward staff, Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel, and an ambulance were present at the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the hutments suffered significant damage. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

In another incident that same day, a fire broke out at an industrial estate in the Devidayal Compound in Darukhana on Reay Road at around 10:30 am. Twelve fire engines and several fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to control the blaze. The fire services battled for hours to contain the fire, which caused significant damage to the industrial estate. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Similarly, a massive fire broke out on the eighth floor of a residential building in the Girgaon area of Mumbai late on a Tuesday night in 2024. The fire occurred at Pankaj Heights Building in Sikka Nagar. Two fire tenders were deployed to the scene, and the fire was brought under control without any casualties. Residents were safely evacuated, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

These incidents highlight the recurring nature of fire outbreaks in Mumbai, emphasising the importance of stringent fire safety measures and rapid emergency response. The swift action of the Mumbai Fire Brigade in each of these cases helped prevent injuries and loss of life, though property damage was significant.