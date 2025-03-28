Chaitra (spring) Navratra will commence on March 30 and authorities are anticipating a large crowd of devotees thronging the cave shrine during the nine-day festival

Representational Image

Listen to this article Ahead of Navratri, AI-enabled cameras, drones, security personnel tighten security in Katra x 00:00

Heavy security arrangements, including AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones, are being put in place to avert any untoward incident at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during the Navratri festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaitra (spring) Navratra will commence on March 30 and authorities are anticipating a large crowd of devotees thronging the cave shrine during the nine-day festival.

These measures become all the more crucial following a fierce encounter with suspected Pakistani terrorists in the Kathua district, resulting in the killing of three terrorists and four policemen. The operation began early Thursday and was ongoing at the time of the latest reports.

Conducting a security audit of Katra, the base camp of the cave shrine, Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh said, "Security has been significantly strengthened¿(we) assure all devotees arriving from various parts of the country that they will be provided with adequate security."

"We have conducted security checks at several locations in Katra town and are planning additional deployments at strategic locations," he added.

Further, joint teams of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, along with quick reaction teams, have been deployed and remain vigilant, the SSP informed.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Rayees Mohd Bhat said thorough security arrangements have been made, including the deployment of drones, as part of the security measures.

Moreover, the track leading to the shrine is being closely watched by the CRPF.

Officials said that over 500-600 CCTV cameras equipped with advanced AI capabilities have been installed along the pilgrimage route.

The cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi is already witnessing increased footfall.

"In the past few days, there has been a significant rise in the number of pilgrims.

Nearly 40,000 pilgrims visit the Mata Vaishno Devi temple daily, with numbers rising even further on weekends," said Anshul Garg, chief executive officer (CEO), SMVDSB.

He further said that the number is expected to only rise in the coming days.

On its part, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has built new infrastructure and arranged more facilities for the pilgrims during the festival from March 30 to April 7.

An all-weather covered resting area for 1,500 pilgrims at Ardhkuwari has been set up. The area will feature a water ATM, prasad kiosk, refreshment unit and live telecast of 'garbhjoon aarti'. Additionally, the renovated 'Darshani Deodi' with a double-storey queue complex is ready to welcome pilgrims this Chaitra Navratri, the Board said.

In view of recent terror incidents and the upcoming Eid and Navratri festivals, security has also been beefed up in Jammu city and along the highways, with increased vehicle checks and frisking of people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.