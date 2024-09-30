Advocate General P S Raman delivered the welcome address at the event while Chairman, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry P S Amalraj and Presidents of various other advocates associations welcomed the new judge

Representational Image

Listen to this article Justice Shamim Ahmed sworn-in as a judge of the Madras HC x 00:00

Justice Shamim Ahmed was on Monday sworn-in as a judge of the Madras High Court, taking the number of judges in the HC to 67.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice K R Shriram administered the oath of office to Justice Ahmed at a simple function held on the premises of the HC.

Justice Shamim Ahmed was transferred from the Allahabad High Court.

With his appointment, the total number of judges has gone to 67 as against the sanctioned strength of 75 in the Madras High Court.

Advocate General P S Raman delivered the welcome address at the event while Chairman, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry P S Amalraj and Presidents of various other advocates associations welcomed the new judge.

In his reply, Justice Shamim Ahmed thanked the bench and bar.

Born in 1966 in Allahabad, Justice Shamim Ahmed completed his law degree in 1993 and started practising as an advocate. He was appointed as additional judge of the Allahabad high court in 2019 and became permanent judge there in 2021. PTI CORR SA

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever