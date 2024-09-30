Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Justice Shamim Ahmed sworn in as a judge of the Madras HC

Justice Shamim Ahmed sworn-in as a judge of the Madras HC

Updated on: 30 September,2024 01:49 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Advocate General P S Raman delivered the welcome address at the event while Chairman, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry P S Amalraj and Presidents of various other advocates associations welcomed the new judge

Justice Shamim Ahmed sworn-in as a judge of the Madras HC

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Justice Shamim Ahmed sworn-in as a judge of the Madras HC
x
00:00

Justice Shamim Ahmed was on Monday sworn-in as a judge of the Madras High Court, taking the number of judges in the HC to 67.


Chief Justice K R Shriram administered the oath of office to Justice Ahmed at a simple function held on the premises of the HC.


Justice Shamim Ahmed was transferred from the Allahabad High Court.


With his appointment, the total number of judges has gone to 67 as against the sanctioned strength of 75 in the Madras High Court.

Advocate General P S Raman delivered the welcome address at the event while Chairman, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry P S Amalraj and Presidents of various other advocates associations welcomed the new judge.

In his reply, Justice Shamim Ahmed thanked the bench and bar.

Born in 1966 in Allahabad, Justice Shamim Ahmed completed his law degree in 1993 and started practising as an advocate. He was appointed as additional judge of the Allahabad high court in 2019 and became permanent judge there in 2021. PTI CORR SA

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India India news national news chennai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK