Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has stated that the state budget is designed for the people, reaffirming the Mahayuti government’s commitment to public welfare. He also congratulated Team India on their ICC Champions Trophy victory.

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra budget focused on public welfare, says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has emphasised that the state budget is focused on the welfare of the people, reaffirming the Mahayuti government's commitment to public welfare and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media ahead of the budget presentation, Shinde stated that the government has consistently worked towards improving the lives of the people over the past two and a half years and intends to continue this work for the next five years.

According to ANI, Shinde said, "The budget is for the people, and this government is for the people. Over the last two and a half years, we have worked towards the progress of the people and to bring positive change in their lives. Similar work will continue in the next five years."

State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar is set to present the budget today, marking the first budget session for the newly-formed Mahayuti government. As per ANI reports, this will be Pawar’s 11th budget as the Finance Minister of Maharashtra. The ruling alliance is expected to introduce key financial allocations aimed at bolstering infrastructure, welfare schemes, and economic growth in the state.

In addition to budgetary discussions, Shinde also extended his congratulations to Team India for their resounding victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. ANI reports that Shinde lauded the team’s performance in the final match, where India secured their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a commanding four-wicket win against New Zealand in Dubai.

“Our team won the final today, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them. The entire country is proud of our Indian team,” Shinde said.

As per ANI, the final saw a stellar performance from Indian cricketers, with captain Rohit Sharma leading from the front with a swift half-century. Contributions from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, combined with exceptional bowling spells from Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped India clinch the title. With this victory, India has become the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy three times, further cementing their dominance in international white-ball cricket.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated Team India on their historic triumph. Taking to social media platform X, Chouhan expressed his elation, stating that India’s undefeated run throughout the tournament was a testament to their strategic gameplay, team spirit, and skill.

According to ANI, Chouhan wrote, "Congratulations, Champions! Today, my mind is happy, and my heart is filled with joy. The Indian cricket team has made all of us proud by defeating New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy. India put up a phenomenal performance right from the start and remained undefeated to win the final."

The minister further noted that the victory was possible due to meticulous planning, teamwork, and the unwavering support of millions of Indian fans. "This moment was certainly possible due to better strategy, team spirit, the skilful performance of the players, and the prayers of crores of Indians. Hearty congratulations to all countrymen for this. Jai Hind!" his post read.

ANI reports that a video from Chouhan’s office showed him watching the match alongside his family at his residence, cheering for the team as they secured the prestigious title.

(With inputs from ANI)