Navi Mumbai: Man held for attempting to set 17-year-old sister on fire

Updated on: 04 January,2025 11:48 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The accused suspected his sister of having an affair with a man; he allegedly called her to spot, doused her in petrol, and placed a knife on her neck and threatened to set her on fire with a cigarette lighter

Representational Image

An official on Saturday said that the Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to set his 17-year-old sister on fire, suspecting her of having an affair, reported news agency PTI.


The incident occurred in the APMC area on Friday evening, the official said.


The accused suspected his sister of having an affair with a man. He allegedly called her to spot, doused her in petrol, and placed a knife on her neck and threatened to set her on fire with a cigarette lighter, he said, reported PTI.


The official said the girl managed to free herself and approached the police with a complaint.

A case was registered under section 109 (attempt murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and the accused was arrested, he said.

Man seriously injured in firing by 2 persons in Navi Mumbai

A man suffered serious injuries after two persons fired at least four rounds at him in Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai on Friday, police said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am near D-Mart in Sanpada, when victim Rajaraj Thoke, who is a garbage collecting agency contractor in Vashi APMC, was having a cup of tea in his car parked by the roadside, an official said, reported PTI.

"Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle came near his vehicle and opened four to five rounds from a gun they were carrying. After firing from a close range, the assailants fled from the spot," he said.

The man was grievously injured in the incident and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

After the incident, teams of local police as well as the crime branch went to the spot and launched an investigation, the official said.

The police are examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused and a search has been launched to trace them, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

