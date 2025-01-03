Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai firing One injured outside D Mart in Sanpada area probe underway watch video

Navi Mumbai firing: One injured outside D Mart in Sanpada area, probe underway; watch video

Updated on: 03 January,2025 01:13 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a person in the Sanpada area, Amit Kale, DCP of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, said

Navi Mumbai firing: One injured outside D Mart in Sanpada area, probe underway; watch video

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai firing: One injured outside D Mart in Sanpada area, probe underway; watch video
x
00:00

The police said that one person was injured in a firing outside D Mart in Navi Mumbai's Sanpada area on Friday, reported news agency ANI.





Two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a person in the Sanpada area, Amit Kale, DCP of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, told ANI while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai firing.

"Two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a person in the Sanpada area at around 9.30 am, in which he got injured. His condition is stable. The matter is being further investigated," Amit Kale told ANI while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai firing.

Further investigation is underway.

Mother-son found murdered in Navi Mumbai home

In another case, Navi Mumbai police on Thursday said it had solved the murders of a 70-year-old woman and her son in Kamote with the arrest of two 19-year-olds, reported PTI.

Geeta Bhushan Jaggi and her son Jitendra (45) were found dead in their house in Sector 6 on Wednesday evening, after which local police and Crime Branch teams began probing various angles, the official told PTI.

"Our probe found that two persons had come to the residential complex with Jitendra. The duo then attacked and killed the 70-year-old woman and her son. Based on a tip-off, we arrested Sanjyot Mangesh Dodke and Subham Mahindra Narayani, both 19 years old, from Ulwe," he told PTI.

"The two were known to Jitendra, who had called them for a party on the night of December 31. After having drinks, Jitendra made sexual advances towards the two accused. This enraged the two who attacked Jitendra with an extension board. They then strangled Geeta Jaggi," the official said.

Dodke and Narayani fled from the house after taking the mobile phones, purse, tab and ornaments of the victims, he added.

The murders were cracked in less than 24 hours after a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

An official earlier said relatives who had come to the house on Wednesday evening had found the door locked from inside and had got no response from the mother and son, after which they alerted police, reported PTI.

When police and fire brigade personnel entered the house, it was filled with the smell of LPG as the gas knob was kept on, while the woman and her son were found dead in the bedroom, the official added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai maharashtra Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK