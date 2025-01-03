Two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a person in the Sanpada area, Amit Kale, DCP of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, said

The police said that one person was injured in a firing outside D Mart in Navi Mumbai's Sanpada area on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: One person injured in firing outside D Mart in Sanpada area



Amit Kale, DCP Navi Mumbai Crime Branch says, "Two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a person in Sanpada area at around 9.30 am, in which he got injured. His condition is stable.… pic.twitter.com/IjpdJAcB9V — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2025

Two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a person in the Sanpada area, Amit Kale, DCP of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, told ANI while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai firing.

"Two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a person in the Sanpada area at around 9.30 am, in which he got injured. His condition is stable. The matter is being further investigated," Amit Kale told ANI while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai firing.

Further investigation is underway.

Mother-son found murdered in Navi Mumbai home

In another case, Navi Mumbai police on Thursday said it had solved the murders of a 70-year-old woman and her son in Kamote with the arrest of two 19-year-olds, reported PTI.

Geeta Bhushan Jaggi and her son Jitendra (45) were found dead in their house in Sector 6 on Wednesday evening, after which local police and Crime Branch teams began probing various angles, the official told PTI.

"Our probe found that two persons had come to the residential complex with Jitendra. The duo then attacked and killed the 70-year-old woman and her son. Based on a tip-off, we arrested Sanjyot Mangesh Dodke and Subham Mahindra Narayani, both 19 years old, from Ulwe," he told PTI.

"The two were known to Jitendra, who had called them for a party on the night of December 31. After having drinks, Jitendra made sexual advances towards the two accused. This enraged the two who attacked Jitendra with an extension board. They then strangled Geeta Jaggi," the official said.

Dodke and Narayani fled from the house after taking the mobile phones, purse, tab and ornaments of the victims, he added.

The murders were cracked in less than 24 hours after a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

An official earlier said relatives who had come to the house on Wednesday evening had found the door locked from inside and had got no response from the mother and son, after which they alerted police, reported PTI.

When police and fire brigade personnel entered the house, it was filled with the smell of LPG as the gas knob was kept on, while the woman and her son were found dead in the bedroom, the official added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)