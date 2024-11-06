Accused fled to two states after allegedly stabbing victim, abandoning body near Morbe dam in Panvel

Shrikant Tiwari, 35, the accused; (right) The victim Yaqub Khan

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 2 has arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 60-year-old scrap dealer he had known for 15 years. The victim, identified as Yaqub Khan, was killed by Shrikant Tiwari, police said. According to officials, Tiwari was enraged by Khan’s frequent derogatory comments and accusations about his wife’s character. This anger culminated in Tiwari stabbing Khan multiple times and disposing of his body near Morbe dam in Panvel.

Police reported that both the accused and the victim lived in Vavanje village, Panvel, and had known each other for over 15 years. A missing persons report for Khan was filed by his family on October 26, prompting police to launch a search.

“During our investigation, we reviewed multiple CCTV recordings and discovered footage showing the accused and the deceased traveling together on a scooter toward Morbe Dam. The scooter was later found abandoned near the area, raising suspicions. On November 2, Khan’s body was also recovered near the dam,” said Ajaykumar Landge, ACP Crime Branch Navi Mumbai Police.

After identifying Tiwari as a suspect, police learnt that he had fled to Madhya Pradesh and then to Uttar Pradesh, avoiding the use of mobile phones.

“Our team relied on human intelligence and eventually traced him to Mungra Badshahpur in Uttar Pradesh. A trap was set in the area, leading to his arrest. He was produced in court and has been remanded to police custody for five days,” Landge added.

During interrogation, Tiwari confessed that he and Khan were on their way to view a plot of land near Morbe dam, as Khan was interested in purchasing it. However, an argument broke out during the journey when Khan once again questioned the character of Tiwari’s wife. Enraged, Tiwari stabbed Khan multiple times, killing him, and then dumped the body near the dam.