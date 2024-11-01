Initial reports indicate that the driver's actions may have been motivated by a personal conflict. The specific circumstances surrounding the incident are yet unknown

In Navi Mumbai's Sanpada area, a car driver reportedly drove into individuals on the road while speeding, purportedly due to a personal disagreement. The incident resulted in several minor injuries, but no serious injuries have been reported thus far. Additionally, the number of injured persons is yet to be ascertained.

Initial reports indicate that the driver's actions may have been motivated by a personal conflict. The specific circumstances surrounding the incident are yet unknown, but authorities have launched an extensive inquiry into the situation. Authorities are gathering witness testimony and evaluating neighbouring CCTV footage to determine the complete timeline of events.

A tragic incident occurred in the Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai, where a speeding car driver hit pedestrians on the road.



According to preliminary information, a personal dispute is believed to be the reason behind this incident.



Further details of the incident are awaited.

In another incident of Navi Mumbai road accident last week, three persons, including a woman, were killed. The car they were travelling in collided with a dumper in the city, police told the news agency PTI.

The victims were on their way from Pune to Mumbai when their automobile was involved in an accident on the Vashi Creek bridge at about 4.15 am, according to an official who shared an update on the Navi Mumbai accident with PTI. Police have yet to determine how the Navi Mumbai disaster occurred.

Two males and one lady died on the site. Their bodies have been taken to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, according to the official, who also stated that police are filing a FIR.