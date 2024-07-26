Navi Mumbai and parts of state were on Thursday lashed by heavy rains

Morbe Dam. Pic/NMMC/X

Listen to this article NMMC cancels water cut in city after heavy downpour at Morbe Dam x 00:00

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has cancelled the evening water supply cut in city after the Morbe Dam, which supplies water to the city, reached 74 percent of its storage capacity due to recent heavy Maharashtra rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NMMC announced that it will not reduce the evening water supply as previously planned.

The increase in water levels at Morbe Dam means there is now enough water to meet the city's requirements without having to cut back on the evening supply.

The fresh decision on water cut in city will come as a relief to the local residents.

Navi Mumbai and parts of state were on Thursday lashed by heavy rains. Several dams and lakes that provide drinking water to neighbouring Mumbai has also received heavy rains in the past days.

The NMMC stated that they will continue to monitor the dam’s water levels closely and provide updates if there are any further changes.

Mumbai: 10 per cent water cut to be lifted next week

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to lift the 10 per cent water cut starting Monday, July 29.

On Thursday, two lakes, Vihar and Modak Sagar, overflowed. The catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply water to the city have experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days.

Vihar Lake began overflowing at around 3.50 am on Thursday and supplies 90 million litres of water. Modak Sagar, which provides 400 million litres of water to the city, overflowed at around 10.40 am. Tansa Lake overflowed on Wednesday, July, and Tulsi overflowed on July 20. So far, four out of the seven lakes that supply water to the city are overflowing.

A civic official said, “Water stock has increased by 61 per cent since July 1, with the current level at 66.77 per cent. The IMD has predicted good and continuous rain, prompting us to withdraw the 10 per cent water cut that began on June 5. Additionally, we had reduced the water supply to Thane city and Bhiwandi by 10 per cent. Now, we have decided to restore the water supply to Thane city, Bhiwandi, and other gram panchayats.” The total capacity of all lakes is 14,47,363 million litres. In the past 24 hours, the water stock increased by 1,21,999 million litres.