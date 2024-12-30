Breaking News
Mumbai crime: Accused detained, FIR registered in alleged stabbing incident in Mahim

Updated on: 30 December,2024 10:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident occurred on Sunday night under the jurisdiction of the Mahim police station, outside the Brand Planet shop in the LJ Marg area

The Mumbai police said that the the accused in an alleged stabbing incident in Mumbai's Mahim area has been detained, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, Mumbai police said, reported news agency ANI.


The incident occurred on Sunday night under the jurisdiction of the Mahim police station, outside the Brand Planet shop in the LJ Marg area, the police officials said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime.


The victim is stable and currently under observation, police officials further added in their statement while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported ANI.


Navi Mumbai man accused of murdering wife arrested after 33 years

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 70-year-old man absconding for the last 33 years after allegedly killing his wife, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused, Babu Gudgiram Kale, was apprehended on Sunday near Mulund suburb in neighbouring Mumbai, where he had been working as a labourer and selling flowers for livelihood, he said, reported PTI.

The case dates back to January 28, 1991, when Kale, following frequent domestic disputes with his wife, allegedly doused her with kerosene and set her on fire at his home in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, Panvel Town police station's senior inspector Nitin Thackeray said, reported PTI.

The woman later succumbed to severe burn injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

An FIR was subsequently registered against Kale under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and a local court issued an arrest warrant against him, the official said.

Kale, however, evaded capture and remained in hiding for more than three decades.

The police pursued several leads, employing both intelligence and technical inputs to track the fugitive.

Initial tips indicated his presence in the Mulund area of Mumbai. But the trail later led the police to Parbhani in Maharashtra's Marathwada region and eventually back to Mumbai based on Kale's mobile phone data and surveillance, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused was caught off guard when the police apprehended him on Sunday, he said.

Following his arrest, Kale was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him in police custody till January 3, 2025, the police said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

