Deceased has been identified as Vivek Gupta

The Antop Hill police on Friday arrested five people, including a woman, after a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a confrontation between two groups over the bursting of firecrackers.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 1 around 1.50 am when the deceased, identified as Vivek Gupta, and his friends were bursting crackers near Kokari Agar, Jay Maharashtra Nagar, in Antop Hill.

“Gupta and his friends were bursting crackers, and there was a lot of noise. Another group raised objections, but they continued to burst crackers, which led to a confrontation,” said a police officer.

The key accused, identified as Kartik R Mohan Devandra from the other group, stabbed Gupta using a sharp-edged weapon, leading to his death, said the police. Gupta was taken to Sion hospital and was pronounced dead at around 3.30 am. “Gupta was stabbed by the accused at least four times. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death,” said zone 4 DCP R Ragsudha.

The police said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused, adding that Devandra and others were arrested within 24 hours of the registration of the FIR.

“Vivek had two jobs. He worked as a wireman and in a kachori shop and was the breadwinner of the family; he is survived by a brother, sister, and father.” said Atish Gawane, a friend of the deceased.

“My friend was lying on the ground covered in blood as he was beaten by Devandra and others. Vivek was trying to pacify those fighting but Devandra had called people to beat him up,” Gawane said.

Those arrested have been identified as Kartik R Mohan Devendra, Kartik Kumar Devendra, Vicky Muttu Devendra, Miniappan Ravi Devendra, and Kartik’s wife.

All have been charged under section 103 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.