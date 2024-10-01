Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg, hospitalised
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Unidentified body discovered in truck at Antop Hill after locals report foul odour

Mumbai: Unidentified body discovered in truck at Antop Hill after locals report foul odour

Updated on: 01 October,2024 11:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, they suspect the man to be in his 40s; they are currently working to remove the body from the truck; the matter came to light when locals alerted the police about a foul smell

Mumbai: Unidentified body discovered in truck at Antop Hill after locals report foul odour

The matter came to light when locals alerted the police about a foul smell

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Unidentified body discovered in truck at Antop Hill after locals report foul odour
x
00:00

The Antop Hill police discovered an unidentified dead body in a truck on Monday, October 1.


According to the police, they suspect the man to be in his 40s. They are currently working to remove the body from the truck. "We are making every effort to identify the body. At present, we are in the process of removing it from the truck," said a police officer.


The matter came to light when locals alerted the police about a foul smell. "Residents living behind the police station called us and reported that a foul odour was emanating from the truck," the police stated.


The police then checked the cabin of the truck and discovered a man's body, which they suspected to be around two days old. "We believe the body is approximately two days old, as it was found in a decomposed state," the police said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

antop hill mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK