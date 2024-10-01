According to the police, they suspect the man to be in his 40s; they are currently working to remove the body from the truck; the matter came to light when locals alerted the police about a foul smell

The Antop Hill police discovered an unidentified dead body in a truck on Monday, October 1.

According to the police, they suspect the man to be in his 40s. They are currently working to remove the body from the truck. "We are making every effort to identify the body. At present, we are in the process of removing it from the truck," said a police officer.

The matter came to light when locals alerted the police about a foul smell. "Residents living behind the police station called us and reported that a foul odour was emanating from the truck," the police stated.

The police then checked the cabin of the truck and discovered a man's body, which they suspected to be around two days old. "We believe the body is approximately two days old, as it was found in a decomposed state," the police said.