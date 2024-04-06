Mumbai: 30-year-old man was injured after friend shoots him in Antop Hill

The accused, Vivek Shettiyar, a history-sheeter, entered his friend Akash Swami's house and shot him while he was sleeping

A 30-year-old man was injured after his friend shot him with a country-made pistol at his home in central Mumbai's Antop Hill area. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday.

"The accused, Vivek Shettiyar (40), a history-sheeter, entered his friend Akash Swami's house and shot him while he was sleeping. Shettiyar fled the scene, while the victim sustained injury to his stomach. The accused is a known criminal with multiple cases to his name, and there were offences registered against the victim as well," PTI reported quoting an official.

The local police and the crime branch have launched a manhunt for the accused and the police are investigating the reason behind the attack.

Meanwhile, in another case in Palghar near Mumbai, the arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly pushing a man into a stone quarry and killing him over a financial dispute in Palghar district, a police official said on Friday.

According to a PTI report, the suspect identified as Balram Lalchand Yadav, a resident of Nalasopara, has been arrested in connection with the death of Brijesh Kamtaprasad Chourasia (41), whose body was found in a stone quarry in January, deputy commissioner of police - Zone III- Virar Jayant Bajbale said.

Initially Brijesh Chourasia's sister had expressed serious doubt that some unidentified persons had murdered him. Following which a probe was launched by the police. The investigation team of police officials zeroed in on Balram Yadav who was seen with Brijesh Chourasia at the quarry on the day he died, the official said.

During interrogations, Balram Yadav claimed that he had borrowed Rs 55,000 from the victim and had returned Rs 22,000. But Brijesh Chourasia had harassed and tortured him and forced him to sign on a stamp paper stating that he had borrowed Rs 3 lakh, the police said.

The police is further investigating the matter to verify the suspect's claims.

(With PTI Inputs)