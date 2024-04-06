Thane: Cops solve a dozen burglary cases with arrest of 2 men in Kalyan

Shinde was arrested in Ambernath in Thane dist with the help of CCTV footage analysis and technical assistance. Daniel, his accomplice, was later arrested in Kalyan.

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have arrested Avinash Dhanaji Shinde and Samsung Ruben Daniel, both 25, in connection with nearly a dozen burglaries. The arrests came after a probe into a housebreaking incident that occurred in Kalyan back in February.

The initial breakthrough occurred with the arrest of Shinde in the Ambernath area, which was brought about by CCTV footage analysis and technical assistance. Daniel, his accomplice, was eventually arrested in Kalyan, reported PTI.

According to the report, during interrogation, the suspects admitted to committing about twelve identical crimes in Kalyan, Maharashtra's Jalgaon, and the adjoining state of Telangana. Senior inspector Shailesh Salvi of the MFC police station in Kalyan reported that stolen goods worth roughly Rs 3.62 lakh were seized from the duo.

Daniel, in particular, is accused in nine incidents in Maharashtra and Telangana. The police continue to investigate and resolve these burglary offences, the report further stated.

In another case from neighbouring Mumbai, a 58-year-old college professor was duped into paying Rs 1 lakh by a man posing as a police official. Per another PTI report, the scammer falsely claimed that her son had been detained in a case, prompting the professor to pay the funds to supposedly ensure her son's release.

The event happened on Tuesday, while the professor was at her institution in Juhu, Mumbai. According to one official, she received a call during her lunch break from someone purporting to be police inspector Vijay Kumar. The caller informed her of her son's alleged incarceration, prompting her to attempt contacting her son, albeit unsuccessfully, the report added.

Reportedly, she sent Rs1 lakh to the scammers' accounts in an attempt to save her son. The fake police officer then threatened to harm the professor if she told anybody about the encounter. After confirming the fake detention claim, the professor understood the scam and went to the Juhu police station to denounce it.

Under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, authorities have filed a case against anonymous individuals, the report added.

Meanwhile, in another case, according to a police official on Friday, the PTI, the Palghar Police in Maharashtra have detained a 27-year-old guy for allegedly pushing a man into a stone quarry and killing him over a money dispute in the Palghar area.

