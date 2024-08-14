The accused, police sources said, would randomly steal two-wheelers and then abandon them once the fuel ran out.

The accused was arrested based on technical evidence like CCTV footage/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai Police nab 21-year-old for stealing bikes for joy rides x 00:00

The RAK Marg Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stealing motorcycles for joy rides. The accused, police sources said, would randomly steal two-wheelers and then abandon them once the fuel ran out. The 21-year-old accused reasoned that he did so out of desperation and that he had asked his family to help him buy a bike but they were unable to do so. The police traced the accused based on the CCTV footage and later arrested him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said that the arrested accused, identified as Sahil Bakar Ali Shaikh (21), is a resident of Bangalipura in Antophill.

Annasaheb Ghadekar, assistant police inspector of RAK Marg police station said, "We recovered around eight motorcycles taken away by Shaikh for joyride and around five cases were registered for the theft of eight motorcycles. The cost of these vehicles amounts to Rs 3.65 lakhs. The accused was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody till August 16."

According to the police, the complainant told them that on the evening of August 11, he parked his bike on a road in the jurisdiction of RAK Marg Police station. On the following day, when he went to retrieve his bike, he saw it was missing and approached the police. A case was filed under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and further investigation was started.

"With the help of technical details like CCTV footage, the team got some clues about the accused. With the help of local sources, the accused was located in Bangalipura in Antophill. A trap was laid and he was arrested from the area of his residence. The accused claims that he needed and motorcycle and told his parents to get it. But as his family's financial condition wasn't good they were not able to get him a bike. Thus he began stealing two-wheelers and taking them for joy rides. We are also looking into whether similar cases have been filed against him in other parts of the city and suburbs," added the inspector.