A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death after two groups clashed over bursting firecrackers in central Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, November 1, news agency PTI reported. The police have arrested five people in the case, an officer said.



The victim, Vivek Gupta, lost his life during the confrontation in the Antop Hill area, the officer added.

The police have conducted a search to track down some more people accused in the case, PTI stated, quoting the officer.

A group of residents was bursting crackers in a narrow lane at Jai Maharashtra Nagar in Kokri Agar post-midnight on Thursday.

One of the accused, Kartik R Mohan Devendra, who was passing by on a two-wheeler, asked the group to move to a secluded spot instead, the officer said, citing the first information report (FIR).

However, he was allegedly thrashed by some of the residents, following which Devendra left the spot, PTI reported.

After some time, he returned to the lane with his wife, brother and a few more people with wooden sticks and cricket bats and the two groups soon got into a heated exchange.

Amid the commotion, one of those setting off the firecrackers pulled out a knife, the officer said. As the fight continued, the weapon slipped from his hand and fell to the ground.

An accused named Raj Putti, who had accompanied Devendra, allegedly picked up the knife and repeatedly stabbed Gupta.

After being alerted by locals, the police reached the scene and took Gupta to a civic-run hospital, where he died during treatment, the officer said.

The police then detained five people, including Devendra, Kartik Kumar Devendra, Vicky Muttu Devendra, Miniappan Ravi Devendra and Kartik's wife.

The Antop Hill Police registered a case for murder and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and placed the five persons under arrest after their interrogation, the officer said.

The police are trying to nab the other accused with the help of technical analysis and footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area.

