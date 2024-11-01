Body of dog killed by motorist who visited society 3 weeks ago was kept in cold storage; activist claims accused is from powerful family

Samar Heights Co-operative Housing Society at Antop Hill, where Sheru was killed by a motorist on October 28. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

Residents of Samar Heights Society at Antop Hill on Thursday performed the last rites of their beloved Sheru, a dog run over by an unknown car driver who had visited the society in the early hours of October 17. The police registered an FIR into the matter three days ago. Sheru’s body was kept in cold storage at a Parel hospital after he succumbed to his injuries on October 24 at the facility. Society members had refused to conduct cremate the canine, claiming the Antop Hill police were refusing to register an FIR.

Dolly Lamba, resident

Feeder Dolly Lamba, a Samar Heights resident, said, “We need justice for Sheru, who was brutally killed by a driver suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Society members have submitted evidence, including CCTV footage where the accused was recorded saying that he crushed the dog, who was peacefully sleeping outside the society gate.”

According to residents, on the day of the incident, the accused had entered the society in a car while six of his friends reached the spot on three bikes. While returning, the car driver allegedly damaged the car lift and a pillar and later he ran over Sheru, who was sleeping on the road. Society treasurer Vivek Bhattacharya said, “Sheru’s last rites were performed at the Parel hospital. We have lost a loving dog and we demand justice. The accused should be arrested.”

Roshan Pathak, from the NGO PAL, who is advising the residents, said, “We are meeting the senior inspector to ensure the accused is arrested as soon as possible. The accused belongs to a rich family, which is using its influence and power. We need justice for Sheru.”