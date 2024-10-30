After forcing police to act, protesting residents agree to cremate Sheru today

The Antop Hill police have finally registered an FIR against an alleged trespasser who entered the society in a four-wheeler, ran over a stray dog, Sheru, killing him, and damaged the society’s car parking lift and a pillar on October 17. The FIR was filed against the unidentified driver of the car captured on the society’s CCTV cameras. The complainant, Vivek Ashok Bhattacharya, 45, is the treasurer of Samar Heights society located at Antop Hill. mid-day reported about the incident on Tuesday. Police also conducted the dog’s post-mortem on Tuesday morning. Now, residents and feeders plan to conduct Sheru’s cremation.

Dolly Lamba and her daughter Snehal feed a stray on the society’s premises. PICS/KIRTI SURVE PARADE

According to police officers, the incident occurred on October 17 at 1.25 am when seven people, including six friends on three bikes and another person in car number MH-01-BY-2606, entered Samar Heights. They met a resident and spent some time in the parking lift, where they smoked and convinced the security guard to let them enter with their vehicles. They forced the car into parking podium number one, damaging the car lift due to suspected high narcotic consumption, which hindered their ability to align the car correctly. They also crashed into one of the pillars of the podium, and later the car driver ran over Sheru, a stray dog sleeping outside the society gate. Sheru was taken to a veterinary hospital in Parel, where he died during treatment on October 24.

Dolly Lamba, a feeder and resident of Samar Heights, said, “We need justice for Sheru, who was killed by the car driver who lives in the area. The car driver is the son of a jeweller and has been influencing Antop Hill police not to register a first information report (FIR). Thanks to mid-day for supporting us and helping get justice for Sheru. We also thank PAL NGO for initiating action and helping us file the FIR. We kept Sheru’s body in cold storage after police initially refused to register the FIR, but now we can proceed with the cremation.” Society treasurer Vivek Bhattacharya said, “The accused should be arrested; we need justice for Sheru. We have submitted the CCTV footage to the police, which will help them trace the accused easily.”

Roshan Pathak from PAL Foundation, the legal adviser, said, “It is deeply disturbing to see the serious delay in action on Sheru’s case. Our advocate, Vijendra Suraj Jabra, and the PAL Legal Team met with the police, which supported filing the FIR. We are grateful to mid-day for highlighting this incident. We demand accountability, as animals deserve respect and compassion, not indifference. The accused should be arrested and face the strictest punishment.” Senior Inspector Bhagavat Garande of Antop Hill police station said, “We have registered the FIR in the case under BNS section 325 and under animal cruelty act. We will take action.”