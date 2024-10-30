The incident took place in Kalyan area when the two security guards objected to the man's movement near the work site, an official said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested two security guards of a construction site for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man after an argument in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

He said that the argument took place over the latter moving around the prohibited area in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The incident took place near the Smart City project construction site in Kalyan area in the wee hours of Tuesday when the two security guards objected to the man's movement near the work site, the official from MFC police station said, according to the PTI.

This led to a wordy duel between the guards and the man.

The two accused allegedly lifted the man and banged him on the floor. The man suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, the official said, adding the body was later sent for postmortem.

A police probe team worked on several leads and also examined the CCTV footage which led to the arrest of the two guards, he said.

The two accused were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), he added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have arrested a woman and another person for allegedly killing her 36-year-old paramour and injuring the latter's family members in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday, as per the PTI.

The incident took place late Monday night in Ulhasnagar area.

Nearly 10 persons, including the two arrested, attacked the man with knives and a sword. The man died while some of his family members were injured, as per the FIR.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

The deceased allegedly had an illicit relationship with the accused woman, who is married, and this led to the incident, the official from Ulhasnagar police station said.

Search was on for the others involved in the attack, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions.

(with PTI inputs)