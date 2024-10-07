The police said that personal enmity was the motive behind the murder

Police said Sachin Kurmi was stabbed multiple times with a sharp weapon. Pic/X

The Byculla police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a local political leader belonging to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The police said that Sachin Kurmi, 43, of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), was attacked by at least three individuals in Byculla on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at around 12.30 am.

He was attacked with a sharp weapon several times, inflicting injuries to his head and abdomen, leading to his death.

The police have identified the accused persons as Ananda Kale alias Anya, a driver; Vijay Kakde alias Papya, a delivery boy; and Prafull Parkar, a photographer.

All three have previous criminal cases registered against them, including charges of assault and attempt to murder.

The police said that the arrests were made based on witness statements and CCTV footage recovered from the incident spot.

Following their arrest, the accused were produced before the holiday court on Sunday and were remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

The police informed the court that they have yet to recover the sharp weapon used in the murder and the vehicle used by the accused to flee. They also suspect the involvement of other individuals.

The Byculla police said that personal enmity was the motive behind the murder. Sources revealed that the deceased Kurmi had filed multiple Right to Information (RTI) applications to gather information about the accused persons, which is believed to have been the motive behind the murder.