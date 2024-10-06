Sachin Kurmi was fatally stabbed by at MHADA Colony in Byculla area of south Mumbai on Friday night

Mumbai Police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a local leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, an officer said on Sunday.



Sachin Kurmi was fatally stabbed with a sharp weapon, allegedly by the three accused at MHADA colony in Byculla of south Mumbai on Friday night, news agency PTI reported.

"This incident happened around 12.30 am. As soon as the police got information about the incident, they reached the spot and took an injured Kurmi to the nearby JJ Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. The police took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem," Mumbai Police stated.

The three accused, Ananda Ashok Kale alias Anya, 39; Vijay Kakade, alias Pappya, 34, and Prafull Patkar, 26, attacked Kurmi over past enmity, the officer said.

