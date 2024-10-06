Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Three held over murder of NCP leader in Mumbai

Three held over murder of NCP leader in Mumbai

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Sachin Kurmi was fatally stabbed by at MHADA Colony in Byculla area of south Mumbai on Friday night

Three held over murder of NCP leader in Mumbai

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Three held over murder of NCP leader in Mumbai
x
00:00

Mumbai Police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a local leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, an officer said on Sunday.

Sachin Kurmi was fatally stabbed with a sharp weapon, allegedly by the three accused at MHADA colony in Byculla of south Mumbai on Friday night, news agency PTI reported.


"This incident happened around 12.30 am. As soon as the police got information about the incident, they reached the spot and took an injured Kurmi to the nearby JJ Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. The police took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem," Mumbai Police stated.


The three accused, Ananda Ashok Kale alias Anya, 39; Vijay Kakade, alias Pappya, 34, and Prafull Patkar, 26, attacked Kurmi over past enmity, the officer said.  


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news byculla

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK