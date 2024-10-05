Mumbai Police said that NCP leader Sachin Kurmi was attacked with a sharp weapon behind the MHADA colony in Mumbai's Byculla area

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: NCP leader Sachin Kurmi killed by unidentified persons in Byculla x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was killed in Mumbai's Byculla area last night, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police said, "NCP leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area last night. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," reported ANI.

Mumbai Police said that NCP leader Sachin Kurmi was attacked with a sharp weapon behind the MHADA colony in Mumbai's Byculla area.

"This incident happened around 12:30 in mid-night. As soon as the police got information about the incident, police reached the spot, and took the injured Sachin to the nearby JJ Hospital, where the doctor declared NCP leader Sachin Kurmi dead after checking. The police took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem," Mumbai Police added, reported ANI.

Police said that it was not yet clear who attacked NCP leader Sachin Kurmi. According to the police, 2 to 3 people were involved in the attack.

The incident has raised concerns about security in the region.

Mumbai Police is investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Man attacked, killed for blackmailing woman in Thane; two held

A 24-year-old man was attacked and killed allegedly by a woman and her friend in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday after he blackmailed her with objectionable photos, police said, reported PTI.

The victim, Swayam Satish Paranjape, was attacked with a sickle in the Kopri area of the city in the morning, an official said.

The police have arrested a 20-year-old woman and her friend, Mayuresh Nandkumar Dhumal (24), in connection with the attack, he said.

Paranjape met the accused woman at a wedding in April and convinced her to go for a drive with him. The woman claimed that he drugged her, took her to his house and clicked objectionable photos of her, he said, reported PTI.

The accused has alleged that Paranjape blackmailed her and sent her messages threatening her to meet him, the official said.

He said the woman confided in Dhumal, and the duo confronted the victim, asking him to delete the photos, reported PTI.

Following an argument, Dhumal allegedly attacked the victim with a sickle and killed him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)