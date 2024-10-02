Maharashtra: Congress, NCP (SP) leaders pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala said those who indulge in the politics of religion should read Gandhiji's thoughts on the need for social harmony and brotherhood

The Congress and NCP (SP) leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala said those who indulge in the politics of religion should read Gandhiji's thoughts on the need for social harmony and brotherhood.

People from all walks of life paid homage to the Father of the Nation by visiting Mani Bhavan, which was Mahatma Gandhi's Mumbai headquarters for about 17 years from 1917 to 1934.

Chennithala, accompanied by Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, state party chief Nana Patole and other leaders, also visited Mani Bhavan.

Chennithala told reporters that his party takes inspirations from Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

"Those who indulge in the politics of religion should read Gandhiji's thoughts on the need for social harmony and brotherhood," he said.

The Congress leader said everyone respects Gandhiji. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should think whether Gandhiji's ideals are being followed during his tenure," he said.

NCP (SP) leaders, led by Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and Maharashtra party chief Jayant Patil, took out a march from the Gandhi statue near Mantralaya to the statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and later walked till the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

While Rahul Gandhi said the Mahatma was not just an individual but a way of living and thinking, Kharge said they are following his ideas as they are being challenged today.

"Bapu has taught me that if we want to live, we should live without fear - we should walk on the path of truth, love, compassion and harmony while uniting everyone," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Gandhi ji was not just an individual, he was a way of living and thinking," the former Congress president said in a post in Hindi on X while paying salutations to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary.

He also paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in the morning.

Kharge said the thoughts and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, who showed the path of peace to the entire world with the highest values of truth, non-violence and satyagraha, the architect of the Indian freedom struggle, are always inspiring for us.

"Today, we are facing the challenge to his ideas by following the principles of Bapu. Best wishes to all the countrymen on Gandhi Jayanti," Kharge said on X.