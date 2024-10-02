Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > President Murmu VP Dhankhar PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

President Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Updated on: 02 October,2024 12:52 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Droupadi Murmu. File Pic

Listen to this article
President Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary
x
00:00

President Droupadi Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat in the national capital.


Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the most iconic figure of India's freedom movement, on his birth anniversary.


In a post on X, PM Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.

Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world.

PM Modi also paid homage to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

He dedicated his life to the country's soldiers, farmers and pride, PM Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect.

PM Modi also attended a cleanliness drive along with some school students to mark the 10th anniversary of Swachhata Bharat campaign, which was launched in 2014 on the birth anniversary of Gandhi, who put a great emphasis on cleanliness all his life.

The prime minister urged everyone to be part of such a drive in their surroundings, saying such an initiative will strengthen the resolve for a clean India.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is also known to be the 'Father of the nation'. The whole nation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this day and it is marked as a national holiday.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

Former PM Shastri was a great visionary leader, who understood people's language and who led the country towards progress. Shastri Ji was deeply influenced by the political teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahatma gandhi narendra modi PM Modi Droupadi Murmu Jagdeep Dhankhar india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK