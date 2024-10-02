Gandhi Jayanti 2024: On Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, we celebrate his legacy through film. Here's a list of lesser-known movies that explore different aspects of his life

On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, here is a list of a few lesser-known films on a man, whose teachings, practice of non-violence, and significant contribution towards India's freedom struggle have touched all our lives.

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Movies on Mahatma Gandhi to watch

Hamne Gandhi Ko Maar Dia

'Hamne Gandhi Ko Maar Dia,' a 2018 film directed by Naeem A Siddiqui, tells the story of two strangers, Kailash and Divakar, whose paths intersect during a train journey set against the backdrop of Partition, post-British Raj. Their conflicting views on Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy are explored during this journey, which coincides with the assassination of Gandhi. This movie is available for viewing on ShemarooMe.

Road to Sangam

'Road to Sangam,' a 2009 film directed by Amit Rai, follows Hasmat, a devout Muslim and mechanic in Uttar Pradesh. He is tasked with repairing an old lorry, unaware that it once carried one of the 20 cremation urns containing Gandhi's ashes. As Hasmat learns the truth behind the urns, he decides to transport the last remains of Gandhi, leading to a complex situation. The film stars Paresh Rawal, along with the late Om Puri and Pavan Malhotra, and can be streamed on ShemarooMe.

Gandhigiri

'Gandhigiri' features the late Om Puri as NRI Rai Saheb, a staunch follower of Mahatma Gandhi's principles. Upon his return to India, he encounters four individuals who have made poor life choices. The film chronicles his efforts to reform them by embodying Gandhi's ideals. This 2016 film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Nannu Gandhi

'Nannu Gandhi,' a 2008 Kannada film directed by NR Nanjunde Gowda, revolves around a group of children who inspire those around them by adhering to Gandhi's principles and beliefs. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rebooting Mahatma

'Rebooting Mahatma,' a Gujarati film released in 2019, explores the concept of a humanoid version of Mahatma Gandhi brought into the 21st century. This modern Bapu discusses various topics highly relevant in today's world, including the political system, Bollywood, social media, and youth. The film is accessible on ShemarooMe.

Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh

The movie explores a fictional scenario in which Mahatma Gandhi not only survives his assassination but also chooses to pardon Nathuram Godse, engaging in social interactions with him. The film is available on Netflix