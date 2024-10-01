Breaking News
President Murmu greets citizens on Gandhi Jayanti eve

Updated on: 01 October,2024 11:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi
"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary," she said in a message issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan



President Droupadi Murmu. File Pic/PTI


President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti and asked all to resolve to imbibe the values of truth, non-violence, love and purity to continuously advance the development of the country.


"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary," she said in a message issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.


His ideas influenced many great personalities of the world, who adopted Gandhiji's ideals into their methods, Murmu said.


"On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe the values of truth, non-violence, love and purity and, with the idea of the India of Gandhiji's dreams, strive to continuously advance the development of the country and society," the president said.

The life of Bapu, an ardent follower of truth and non-violence, is a unique message for the entire humanity, she said.

He inspired us to follow the path of peace and cooperation, Murmu said, adding that Gandhiji took up the missions to eradicate untouchability, illiteracy, lack of sanitation and other social evils, and championed the cause of women empowerment relentlessly.

Gandhiji epitomised eternal moral principles and preached for ethics-based conduct, she said.

"His struggle was centred around strengthening the weakest and the most vulnerable," the president added.

