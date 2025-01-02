Cop killed after being pushed in front of train by two men in Navi Mumbai

A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway, the police informed

A policeman was murdered by two unidentified persons who attacked him and then pushed him in front of a train between Rabale and Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, an officer said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Vijay Ramesh Chavan, a resident of Ghansoli, the Vashi Railway Police Station officer said.

"The incident took place between 5.25am and 5.35am on Wednesday. The accused, who were wearing white shirts, attacked Chavan with some unidentified object and pushed him in front of a train. The motive behind the murder is not known. No arrests have been made so far," the officer said.

A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway, the police officer informed.

