Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai man arrested after 33 years for wifes murder

Navi Mumbai man arrested after 33 years for wife's murder

Updated on: 24 December,2024 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

A 70-year-old man, absconding for 33 years after allegedly murdering his wife in 1991, was arrested by Navi Mumbai police following a manhunt that tracked him across multiple locations.

Navi Mumbai man arrested after 33 years for wife's murder

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai man arrested after 33 years for wife's murder
x
00:00

A 70-year-old man who had been absconding for over three decades following the alleged murder of his wife has been apprehended by Navi Mumbai police. The accused, identified as Babu Gudgiram Kale, was arrested on Sunday near Mulund, a suburb of Mumbai, after being on the run since the incident in 1991.


Kale had been evading authorities for 33 years, working as a labourer and flower seller in Mulund to sustain himself. The murder case dates back to January 28, 1991, when Kale allegedly murdered his wife during a domestic dispute. According to senior inspector Nitin Thackeray of Panvel Town police station, Kale is accused of dousing his wife with kerosene before setting her on fire in their home in Navi Mumbai’s Panvel area. The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, later succumbed to her burn injuries while receiving treatment at a local hospital.


Following the tragic incident, an FIR was filed against Kale under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to murder. A local court had issued an arrest warrant against him, but despite extensive efforts by law enforcement, he managed to remain at large for over three decades.


According to PTI reports, the police pursued numerous leads over the years, using intelligence and technical inputs to track the fugitive. Initial tips suggested that Kale was living in the Mulund area of Mumbai, but the trail later took investigators to Parbhani, a city in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region. Police were able to track Kale’s movements using his mobile phone data and surveillance, ultimately leading to his capture in Mulund.

The arrest came as a surprise to Kale, who had been hiding for over three decades. After his apprehension, he was brought before a local magistrate and remanded in police custody until January 3, 2025, as per PTI reports.

The police have expressed satisfaction over the long-awaited arrest, noting that it marks the end of a decades-long manhunt for the fugitive. The authorities are now preparing to proceed with legal action against Kale as the case progresses in the courts.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai panvel mumbai crime news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK