The trailer of Ajith's upcoming film Good Bad Ugly is a treat to watch especially for fans of the superstar who dons multiple looks in the film. The interesting cast only adds to the anticipation for this April 10 release

Ajith in Good Bad Ugly

Listen to this article Good Bad Ugly trailer: Ajith Kumar amps up style in this fun mass actioner x 00:00

The makers of director Adhik Ravichandran's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Good Bad Ugly', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, on Friday released the trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good Bad Ugly trailer

Director Adhik Ravichandran took to social media platform X to share the link to the trailer. He wrote, "#GoodBadUglyTrailer is here. Thank you dear sir #AjithKumar sir.@MythriOfficial.

Mythri Movie Makers, in its tweet announcing the release of the trailer, said, “Maamey!THE MASS CELEBRATION is here #GoodBadUglyTrailer out now #GoodBadUgly Grand release worldwide on April 10th, 2025 with VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT.”

The trailer begins with actor Arjun Das, the hep antagonist with highlighted sleek hair, dancing with foreign models to the tune of the popular Tamil folk song ‘Otha Rooba Tharen’ from the film ‘Naatupura Paatu’.

Arjun Das then tells Ajith Kumar on call ,”AK sir, I just pulled out your history and took a look at it. I heard you are a big villain. But in my game, I am your villain.”

Trisha is seen telling actor Prabhu, ”He (Ajith Kumar) was the one who pushed my father onto the road.”

It is then that Ajith is seen uttering his first dialogue in the trailer which also sets the tone for the film with an understanding of his character. Ajith says, “I gave up smoking for my sake, I gave up drinking for my wife’s sake and I gave up violence for my son’s sake. But if my son is at risk, I would have to go back to what I have given up, wouldn’t I?”

The trailer shows some really explosive action sequences involving both Ajith and Arjun Das. The film has a lot of stylised action sequences, glittery outfit, punchy dialogues. It looks like the perfect mass actioner film that one can enjoy on the big screen.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly had promised to be a fun ride bringing to the audience a different side of Ajith. The teaser reflects of this promise made by the makers .The trailer of Good Bad Ugly sees Ajith in a fun and fashionable avatar. In fact, he seems to have three different shades to his characters.

Music for the film is by National Award-winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

The film will be released in theatres on April 10.