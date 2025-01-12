Ajith Kumar, who crashed his car during a practice session for the Dubai 24 Hours race, bagged third place. He was spotted locking lips with wife Shalini after the win

Ajith Kumar with wife Shalini Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Days after car crash, Ajith Kumar bags 3rd place at Dubai racing event, locks lips with wife Shalini - watch video x 00:00

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who made headlines last week for his car crash during a practice session for the Dubai 24 Hours race, bagged third place for the same. He proudly waved the Indian flag and also posed alongside R Madhavan, who was present to support the actor. Ajith also locked lips with his wife Shalini post the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajith Kumar bags 3rd place at Dubai racing event

According to reports, Ajith Kumar secured third place in the 991 category and earned the prestigious Spirit of the Race recognition in the GT4 category. A viral video shows him meeting his children after the race and locking lips with his wife Shalini as she embraces him.

Ajith Kumar kisses Shalini after winning the race🏎️🏁 in Dubai🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/zK5dR4EEbH — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 12, 2025

Actor R Madhavan took to X and posted a picture alongside Ajith with the Indian flag, and wrote, “So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar.”

So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar 🫡🫡🫡👍🏻🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳😘😘 pic.twitter.com/gSDyndHv4e — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 12, 2025

Ajith’s car racing account wrote on Instagram, “What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a brake failure."

Ajith Kumar’s car crash incident

Last week, Ajith’s Porsche crashed on a racing track during a practice session. Several videos surfaced online in which his car could be seen spinning seven times after crashing on the barrier. He was then rescued and taken to an ambulance for a precautionary medical evaluation.

Ajith Kumar’s massive crash in practise, but he walks away unscathed.

Another day in the office … that’s racing!#ajithkumarracing #ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/dH5rQb18z0 — Ajithkumar Racing (@Akracingoffl) January 7, 2025

Luckily, Ajith escaped unhurt. His manager told ANI, "He is absolutely fine. By God's grace, nothing happened to him. He is fit and fine.”

Ajith owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing. He launched his team in September last year. Ajith has an impressive history in motorsports. He has competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, the British Formula 3 Championship, and even raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Ajith also began his racing career with motorcycle racing, competing in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Ajith Kumar’s acting front

Ajith Kumar's film 'Good Bad Ugly', directed by Adhik Ravichandran is set to hit theatres on April 10. The actor also made headlines earlier in December when he issued a statement asking fans to stop chanting the viral slogan "Kadavuley Ajithey" at public events. Ajith clarified that he prefers to be addressed simply by his name or initials.